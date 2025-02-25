Former Cubs star Anthony Rizzo still without a team as spring begins

Former Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is still without a new team this spring, and he said in a recent interview that his playing career may be near its end.

Rizzo spoke to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic about his free agency, as he is 35 years old and has seen other players like Paul Goldschmidt get contracts with other teams.

“If teams are not going to want to pay a few million dollars for veterans, I’ve seen it the last 10 years of my career. It’s what happens to the older guys. They kind of get squeezed. You’ve seen it happen more and more. I’m not naive to it. It could be it,” he admitted.

Rizzo did tell Rosenthal that he still wants to play, but his options appear limited at this time.

Rizzo appeared in 92 games for the Yankees last season, with eight home runs and 35 RBI’s. He dealt with a wrist injury for the second half of last season, which he sustained during a collision with Brennan Bernardino that left him with a broken bone in his right arm.

Before being traded to the Yankees during the 2021 season, Rizzo had been a star player with the Cubs, racking up 242 home runs and slashing .272/.372/.489 during his tenure on the North Side. He reached the All-Star Game three times, and captured four Gold Gloves, capping it all off by winning the 2016 World Series with Chicago.

Following the 2024 season, the New York Yankees declined a $17 million contract option for Rizzo after the season, paying him $6 million instead.

There had been rumblings that the Pittsburgh Pirates were potentially interested in signing Rizzo, but they still have not made that move even after Spencer Horwitz underwent surgery on his wrist, which will keep him out for Opening Day.

As for the Cubs, they signed Justin Turner to a one-year deal earlier this month, and he will likely serve as the backup first baseman to Michael Busch after they traded Cody Bellinger to the Yankees.

The Cubs also have Vidal Brujan in their system as spring training gets underway, adding more depth at the corner infield spot.

The team is expected to have Seiya Suzuki primarily serve as a designated hitter after the acquisition of Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros, likely leaving them out of the market for a bat like Rizzo’s at this time.