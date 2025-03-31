Chicago Cubs

Diamondbacks rally for 8 runs in the eighth to beat the Cubs 10-6

By David Brandt/Associated Press

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – MARCH 30: Lourdes Gurriel Jr #12 of the Arizona Diamondbacks reacts after hitting a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the eighth inning at Chase Field on March 30, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. Diamondbacks won 10-6. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a game-tying, two-run homer, Josh Naylor had the go-ahead RBI double and the Arizona Diamondbacks used an eight-run eighth inning to rally past the Chicago Cubs 10-6 on Sunday.

The teams split the four-game series.

The D-backs trailed 6-2 in the eighth but sent 12 batters to the plate in a stunning rally. Alek Thomas and Corbin Carroll coaxed back-to-back walks from Caleb Thielbar to start the inning.

Eli Morgan (0-1) came on in relief before giving up a string of hits, starting with a two-run double to Geraldo Perdomo. Gurriel followed with his game-tying homer in the left field seats, Gabriel Moreno singled and Naylor brought him home with a double to deep center for a 7-6 lead.

Pitcher Ryne Nelson — pinch hitting because the D-backs were out of bench players — put Arizona up 8-6 with an RBI single through a drawn-in infield. The Cubs brought in another reliever Colin Rea, but Thomas made it 9-6 with another RBI single and Carroll's double made it 10-6.

The Cubs took a 6-2 lead in the top of the eighth on Kyle Tucker's three-run homer. Chicago's Seiya Suzuki made it 3-0 with his homer in the sixth off lefty Eduardo Rodriguez, shaking a 2 for 21 start to the season.

Chicago's Matthew Boyd gave up four hits and three walks over five scoreless innings while striking out five.

Rodriguez gave up three runs on three hits and three walks, striking out five. Justin Martinez (1-0) got the win with a scoreless eighth.

Key moment

There were plenty of highlights in the eighth, but Nelson's single was the biggest stunner of the bunch. It also gave the D-backs a much-needed two-run cushion.

Key stat

Nelson's single was the first plate appearance, hit and RBI of his career.

Up next

The Cubs face the A's on Monday in Sacramento. Chicago will throw RHP Ben Brown while the A's counter with RHP Joey Estes.

The Diamondbacks face the Yankees on Monday in New York. RHP Corbin Burnes makes his first start for the D-backs while the Yankees will throw RHP Will Warren.

