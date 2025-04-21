Cubs Rumors

Cubs trade for pitcher Drew Pomeranz, MLB insider reports

Pomeranz hasn't pitched in the big leagues since the 2021 season

By NBC Chicago Staff

ATLANTA, GA – JULY 21: Drew Pomeranz #15 of the San Diego Padres pitches in the sixth inning of an MLB game against the Atlanta Braves during game one of a doubleheader at Truist Park on July 21, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs have acquired pitcher Drew Pomeranz from the Seattle Mariners, a new report says.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Pomeranz will be headed to the Cubs after spending the first part of the season with Seattle’s Triple-A affiliate.

In nine games in a relief role, Pomeranz has a 4.66 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 9.2 innings of work.

Pomeranz has not pitched in the majors since the 2021 season with the San Diego Padres, but has previously worked with manager Craig Counsell during his run with the Milwaukee Brewers.

According to Rosenthal’s report, Pomeranz had an “upward mobility clause” in his contract, which required the Mariners to promote or trade him if another team was willing to give him an MLB roster spot.

A corresponding move has not yet been made by the Cubs.

Pomeranz has not pitched in the big leagues since the 2021 season with the San Diego Padres. He has a career ERA of 3.91 in 289 total appearances, including 140 starts, and has pitched for the Rockies, Athletics, Padres, Red Sox, Giants, and Brewers in his career.

Pomeranz made eight appearances last season for the Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City, with a 6.00 ERA and 14 strikeouts in nine innings of work.

