Cubs trade pitcher Cody Poteet to Orioles, team announces

The Chicago Cubs have traded pitcher Cody Poteet to the Baltimore Orioles, days after designating him for assignment.

In exchange, the Cubs received cash considerations from Baltimore, the team announced via Major League Baseball’s transaction wire.

Poteet was acquired by the Cubs in the Dec. 2024 trade that sent Cody Bellinger to the New York Yankees, along with cash considerations.

Poteet had appeared in two games for the Cubs this spring, giving up four earned runs and issuing three walks in 3.1 innings of work. He posted a 1-0 record in Cactus League action for Chicago.

He was designated for assignment by the Cubs ahead of Thursday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with pitcher Brad Keller added to the team’s roster prior to the game.

In 24 career Major League games, Poteet has a 2.22 ERA and has struck out 16 batters in 24.1 innings.

The Orioles have assigned Poteet to their Triple-A affiliate after the trade.