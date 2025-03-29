Chicago Cubs

Cubs trade pitcher Cody Poteet to Orioles, team announces

The Cubs acquired Poteet from the Yankees in the Cody Bellinger trade, but he didn't appear in a regular season game for Chicago

By James Neveau

GLENDALE, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 20: Cody Poteet #38 of the Chicago Cubs pitches during the first inning of a spring training game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Camelback Ranch on February 20, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

The Chicago Cubs have traded pitcher Cody Poteet to the Baltimore Orioles, days after designating him for assignment.

In exchange, the Cubs received cash considerations from Baltimore, the team announced via Major League Baseball’s transaction wire.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Poteet was acquired by the Cubs in the Dec. 2024 trade that sent Cody Bellinger to the New York Yankees, along with cash considerations.

Poteet had appeared in two games for the Cubs this spring, giving up four earned runs and issuing three walks in 3.1 innings of work. He posted a 1-0 record in Cactus League action for Chicago.

He was designated for assignment by the Cubs ahead of Thursday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with pitcher Brad Keller added to the team’s roster prior to the game.

In 24 career Major League games, Poteet has a 2.22 ERA and has struck out 16 batters in 24.1 innings.

The Orioles have assigned Poteet to their Triple-A affiliate after the trade.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Cubs
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us