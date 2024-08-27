Cubs steal their way into once-in-a-century feat in Pittsburgh

The Chicago Cubs ran wild on the basepaths against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night, achieving a feat that they haven’t done in more than 100 years.

The Cubs swiped eight bases against the Pirates, taking advantage of a rough day behind the plate for Yasmani Grandal.

Pete Crow-Armstong led the barrage with three stolen bases, giving him 26 on the season. Ian Happ also stole two bases in the game, while Seiya Suzuki, Nico Hoerner and Cody Bellinger all got in on the fun.

According to Stathead, the Cubs hadn’t stolen eight bases in a single game since 1911, when they achieved the feat on three separate occasions.

The team’s all-time record for stolen bases in a single game is 10, while the MLB record for stolen bases in a single game stands at 15. That mark was set by the 1911 New York Yankees, according to the website.

Since MLB instituted limits on pick-off attempts and larger bases, three teams have stolen at least eight bases in a game prior to today. Before that, there were only seven teams since 2000 that had done so.