Chicago Cubs catcher Miguel Amaya is headed to the injured list after straining his oblique during Saturday’s loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

In a corresponding roster move, the Cubs have called up catcher Reese McGuire from Triple-A Iowa, with Carson Kelly expected to get the bulk of the starts behind the plate for the North Siders in Amaya’s absence.

Amaya was attempting to throw out Elly De La Cruz in the fifth inning of Saturday’s game when he began to wince in pain. After visiting with trainers and manager Craig Counsell he was pulled from the game, with Counsell announcing after the contest that the catcher would be headed to the injured list.

It is expected that Amaya will undergo imaging on the injury to determine the severity of the ailment in coming days.

Amaya has hit four home runs and driven in 25 RBI’s this season, slashing an impressive .286/.320/.516 in 98 total plate appearances for the Cubs.

McGuire made his MLB debut with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2018 and spent parts of three seasons with the Boston Red Sox prior to joining the Cubs’ organization this year. In 22 games with the Triple-A Iowa Cubs, McGuire hit three home runs and drove in 19 RBI’s, with a line of .280/.360/.467 in 86 total plate appearances.

The Cubs and Reds will wrap up their series on Sunday at Cincinnati’s Great American Ballpark, with first pitch set for 12:40 p.m.