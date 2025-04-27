The Chicago Cubs have recalled pitcher Tom Cosgrove from Triple-A Iowa and optioned Ethan Roberts to the minor leagues.

Cosgrove was acquired by the Cubs on April 10 in exchange for cash considerations. He was assigned to Triple-A Iowa, and has made three consecutive scoreless appearances for the club, with seven strikeouts in four innings.

In his MLB career, Cosgrove has made 72 appearances, with a 3.95 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 66 innings.

Roberts has made nine appearances for the Cubs this season, with an 8.22 ERA in 7.2 innings. He was roughed up for four earned runs, including a home run, during Saturday’s loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

In parts of three seasons with the Cubs, Roberts has a 4.85 ERA in 32 appearances, sporting a 2-2 record and striking out 41 batters in 42.2 innings.

The Cubs will face the Phillies again Sunday night in the rubber match of their three-game series at Wrigley Field. The Cubs enter action Sunday with a 2.5-game lead on the National League Central, but still have not played a game against a divisional opponent.

That run will end on Tuesday when they head to Pittsburgh to take on the Pirates, the start of a six-game road trip that will also bring them to Milwaukee for a showdown with the Brewers.