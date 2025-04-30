The Chicago Cubs made a series of roster moves before Wednesday’s game against the Pirates, selecting the contract of pitcher Chris Flexen.

Flexen had spent the beginning of the season in Triple-A Iowa, and has been added to the team’s active roster ahead of Wednesday’s game.

To clear a spot on the 26-man roster, the Cubs optioned pitcher Tom Cosgrove to Triple-A Iowa. Clearing a spot on the 40-man roster, the Cubs moved pitcher Javier Assad to the 60-day injured list as he continues to battle an oblique strain.

Flexen pitched last season for the Chicago White Sox, posting a 3-13 record and a 4.95 ERA in 33 total appearances with the squad. He has had significantly better luck with the Triple-A Iowa Cubs, with a 3-0 record and a 1.16 ERA in five starts with the club.

Cosgrove was acquired by the Cubs for cash considerations earlier this month. He appeared in one game for the Cubs, giving up one hit and one walk in two scoreless innings of relief.

Assad had suffered the oblique injury earlier this spring, then reaggravated the injury during a recent minor league rehab assignment. In 70 career appearances with the Cubs, Assad has a 14-11 record and a 3.40 ERA, striking out 248 batters in 294 innings.

The Cubs and Pirates will resume their series on Wednesday night, with Matthew Boyd taking the hill for the 5:40 p.m. start time.