The Cubs are calling up Kevin Alcántara from Triple-A Iowa to the major league roster, the team confirmed on Wednesday. The team is optioning Miles Mastrobuoni to the Arizona Complex League.

Alcántara will make his major league debut on Wednesday. He will wear No. 13, bat ninth in the team's order and start in right field.

The Jaguar is here. pic.twitter.com/TR4SzX1wkM — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 25, 2024

Alcántara is the Cubs' No. 6 prospect and No. 69 prospect in MLB, according to MLB.com. He will make his debut against the Phillies on Wednesday. As the Cubs' playoff hopes are over, it appears the team figures to call up some of their top prospects for major league experience.

Alcántara, 22, has played the majority of his season in Double-A but has also played 35 games in Triple-A Iowa. In Iowa, he's hitting .292 with a .848 OPS. He's hit five home runs and 22 RBIs, striking out 43 times while walking 17 times. In Double-A, Alcántara hit .272 with nine home runs and 39 RBIs.

In 2018, he was one of the youngest players in the international class. He signed with the Yankees for $1 million out of the Dominican Republic. The Yankees traded him and right-hander Alexander Vizaino to the Cubs for Anthony Rizzo in July 2021.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.