Cubs Opening Day is coming up, and here's how to watch

The Chicago Cubs are set for their Opening Day tilt against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and they’ll try to get their 2025 season off to a hot start this week.

The Cubs have been in Japan in recent days preparing for the two-game series against the defending World Series champions, and they played a pair of exhibitions against two of the biggest teams in Japanese baseball. They lost 3-0 to the Hanshin Giants on Saturday, then took down the Yomiuri Giants on Sunday to finish up their preparations.

So when can you watch the Cubs take on the Dodgers, and where can you see the games? Here’s what you need to know.

When do the Cubs and Dodgers play their Opening Day game?

The Cubs and Dodgers will kick off the 2025 regular season on Tuesday, with first pitch set for 5:10 a.m. Central time at the Tokyo Dome.

The two teams will play again on Wednesday, with both games counting as home contests for the Cubs, according to MLB.

Where can you watch the games?

The Tuesday game between the two clubs will air nationally on Fox, but will also be available locally in Chicago on Marquee Sports Network. The Wednesday game will air on FS1 nationally and be available on Marquee, the team says.

Both games will also air on 670 the Score, the Cubs’ official radio home.

Who is pitching on Opening Day?

Manager Craig Counsell tabbed Shota Imanaga to get the Opening Day start in his home country, and he’ll go up against another Japanese superstar who made his MLB debut last season, as Yoshinobu Yamamoto will pitch for the Dodgers.

Wednesday’s game will see the Cubs go with Justin Steele, and he’ll be countered by Roki Sasaki, who will make his MLB debut for the Dodgers in his home country.

What other news and notes do I need to know?

The big story surrounding the Dodgers is the health of Mookie Betts, who may be forced to miss the opener due to illness, according to manager Dave Roberts.

The Cubs will guaranteed be without Nico Hoerner, who is continuing to recover from an injury, and Javier Assad also did not make the trip to Japan due to injury.

The Cubs will have Matt Shaw, and he could make his MLB debut during the series. Gage Workman could also make his Cubs debut, as he made the team’s 31-man roster for the opening series.