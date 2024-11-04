Cubs make roster move, claim Rob Zastryzny on waivers

The Chicago Cubs made a series of roster moves on Monday, including claiming pitcher Rob Zastryzny on waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers.

In a corresponding move, the Cubs designated pitcher Jimmy Herget for assignment.

Finally, the Cubs announced that Yency Almonte, Christian Bethancourt, Colten Brewers and Enoli Paredes all cleared waivers and elected to hit free agency.

According to the team, the 40-man roster now stands at 40 players.

In nine games with the Brewers last season, Zastryzny posted a 1.17 ERA, with five strikeouts and four hits allowed in 7.2 innings of work.

He made his MLB debut with the Cubs during the 2016 season, appearing in eight games and posting a 1.13 ERA as the team went on to win the World Series.

In his MLB career, Zastryzny has appeared in 54 games, posting a 4-0 record with a 4.30 ERA.

With his addition to the roster, the Cubs will now have at least one member of the 2016 World Series champion squad in the mix, with Kyle Hendricks expected to hit free agency.