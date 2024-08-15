Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg reveals he's cancer-free after final treatment

Chicago Cubs Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg revealed on 670 the Score Thursday afternoon that he finished treatment for metastatic prostate cancer and is officially cancer-free.

An emotional Ryne Sandberg has a wonderful health update to share.



He had his last treatment for prostate cancer this morning, and tests came back "great" with no cancer detected.



“It’s very manageable going forward,” Sandberg says.



Sandberg was diagnosed in January and underwent chemotherapy and other treatments for the disease.

Sandberg was emotional as he revealed he underwent his final treatment early Thursday morning. At 11:30 a.m., two hours before his scheduled radio appearance, his doctor informed him there was "no cancer detected" in the body.

"It's incredible," he said. "The doctors, nurses, like I said, the support, it's been quite the journey. But it's all come to a good conclusion here, so tears of joy are happening."

Sandberg is a legendary figure in Cubs history, having been acquired by the club from the Philadelphia Phillies in January 1982. He won the 1984 National League MVP Award, and during his career he was a 10-time All-Star, a seven-time Silver Slugger winner and a nine-time Gold Glove winner.

The Cubs unveiled a statue of Sandberg at Wrigley Field earlier this summer and honored him with a special ceremony emceed by Bob Costas.