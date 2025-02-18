Cubs, free agent infielder Justin Turner reportedly agree to 1-year deal

The Chicago Cubs have reportedly signed free agent infielder Justin Turner to a one-year deal.

Turner, 40, will likely serve as an insurance policy at third base for the Cubs as they enter their spring training schedule. ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and The Athletic’s Patrick Mooney were among the first to report his signing with the Cubs, with the deal pending Turner taking a physical this week in Arizona.

According to the reports, Turner will sign a one-year, $6 million contract with the Cubs.

Turner split last season between the Blue Jays and Mariners, hitting 11 home runs and driving in 55 RBI’s in 460 at-bats. He slashed .259/.354/.383 on the year between the two clubs. In 1,678 career games, Turner has 198 home runs and 814 RBI’s, with the best years of his career coming with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

While primarily a third baseman, Turner could also provide a backup option at first base for Michael Busch, though Alex Canario has also been taking reps at the position during spring workouts in Arizona.

The Cubs have been looking at other options at third as they prepare to have prospect Matt Shaw compete for the starting role at the position. They previously had negotiated with Alex Bregman before he signed a three-year deal with the Red Sox, but ultimately the Cubs pivoted to the veteran Turner, who has loads of playoff experience in his career.

Shaw was a first-round pick for the Cubs in 2023 and quickly found his way onto multiple top prospect lists. In 121 minor league games last season, he hit 21 home runs, drove in 71 RBI’s and stole 31 bases, slashing .284/.379/.488.

He is the No. 19 prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline, and participated in the 2024 Futures Game on the National League squad.

The Cubs will kick off their spring training schedule on Thursday with a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and will have their first televised game of the spring on Friday when they take on the Dodgers at Mesa’s Sloan Park.