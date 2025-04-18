Cubs History

The Cubs make history in completely wild win over Diamondbacks

The Cubs managed to score 11 runs in their final two innings at the plate to score a wild victory

The Chicago Cubs saw a six-run lead evaporate in a flash in the top of the eighth inning Friday, but they used a first-in-a-century feat to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Cubs scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to open up a 7-1 lead over the Diamondbacks, but Arizona wasn’t willing to go away, putting up a staggering 10 runs in the top of the eighth inning to flip the script and take an 11-7 lead.

While the Cubs may have been staggered by the blow, they didn’t give up, as Carson Kelly blasted a three-run home run to bring the Cubs within a run and Kyle Tucker homered to give them a 12-11 lead in the bottom of the frame.

Ryan Pressly was able to complete the save in the ninth inning, helping the Cubs achieve a feat they hadn’t accomplished in nearly 113 years.

According to Baseball Reference’s Jessica Brand, Friday’s game marked the first time since Sept. 1912 that the Cubs had given up 10 runs in a single inning and still managed to win the game. In that game, the Cubs were up 11-0 in the ninth inning and gave up 10 runs, but still managed to win 11-10.

Brand also said no team had achieved the feat in a nine-inning game since June 8, 1989, when the Pittsburgh Pirates scored 10 runs in an inning and lost 15-11 to the Philadelphia Phillies.

According to Cubs historian Ed Hartig, the 21 combined runs between the Cubs and Diamondbacks in the seventh and eighth innings is tied for the most in Cubs' history. That record dates back to Sept. 1893, when Chicago and Baltimore combined for 21 runs in two innings.

One other fun factoid about the game: the Diamondbacks have now scored 18 runs in their last two eighth innings against the Cubs, putting up eight runs to score a comeback win over the Cubs earlier this month at Chase Field in Phoenix.

