Cubs' comeback one for the record books vs. Pirates

The Chicago Cubs’ comeback win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday wasn’t just thrilling for fans, as it also put the team in some very unique company.

The Cubs trailed 10-3 heading into the seventh inning of the game, but thanks to some incredible heroics, they scored 11 unanswered runs to capture a 14-10 victory and a series sweep over the Pirates in Pittsburgh.

Christian Bethancourt went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and seven RBI’s, while Pete Crow-Armstrong went 4-for-4 with four runs scored in the winning effort.

The numbers behind the comeback were perhaps just as impressive as the run-scoring barrage itself.

According to MLB.com’s Jay Cuda, teams were 1,192-0 in the last seven years in games they’d led by seven or more runs heading into the seventh inning, with the Pirates snapping that streak.

According to ESPN’s Sarah Langs, the Cubs’ 73 runs in their last seven games in their most in a seven-game span in the last 63 years, and is just the fourth time they’ve achieved that feat since 1900.

According to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, the Cubs became the first team in the last five seasons to win a game they had been trailing by seven or more runs and to lose a game they’d been winning by seven or more runs in a single season.

Amazing comeback by the Cubs. Down 10-3 they win 14-10 after scoring 11 runs in innings 7-9. The Pirates had won their last 144 games when leading by 7 or more runs. Their last loss was June 2, 2011.

Also, the Cubs are the first team since 2019 to lose a game they led by 7 or… — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) August 28, 2024

The Cubs, now 5-1 on their road trip, will prepare for a series against the Washington Nationals to wrap things up. That series will get underway on Friday.