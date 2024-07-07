Chicago Cubs

Cubs reliever Colten Brewer breaks hand after punching wall at Wrigley Field

Brewer yielded three runs in the third inning of Saturday's game against the Angels

By NBC Chicago Staff

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Colten Brewer has been placed on the injured list by the team after he punched a wall and broke his hand after leaving Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Brewer was visibly frustrated after giving up three runs in the third inning of the 7-0 loss and punched a wall at Wrigley Field, breaking his non-pitching hand.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Brewer was placed on the 60-day injured list, and his spot on the 40-man roster will be filled by Cubs prospect Hunter Bigge.

Brewer came into the game after starter Kyle Hendricks left the contest with lower back tightness. Brewer committed a throwing error with no outs and a runner on first, then yielded an RBI single to catcher Logan O’Hoppe.

Zach Neto then notched an RBI single, and O’Hoppe would later score on a throwing error by Cubs catcher Tomas Nido. Brewer was removed from the game after hitting Nolan Schanuel with a pitch, having retired only two batters.

Brewer has appeared in 16 games with the Cubs this season, with a 5.66 ERA in 20.2 innings.

Local

6 hours ago

Chicago Forecast: Isolated storms with highs in the 80s

NASCAR Chicago Street Race 18 hours ago

First NASCAR Street Race in Chicago is over, but the biggest race of the weekend is still to come

In 13 total appearances this season, primarily with Triple-A Iowa, Bigge has an ERA of 1.32, with 22 strikeouts in 13.2 innings of work.

He has allowed just one earned run in 11.2 innings with the Iowa Cubs this season.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Cubs
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us