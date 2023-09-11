Cubs call up top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong

The Chicago Cubs have called up top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong from Triple-A Iowa, just in time for the stretch run of their season.

Crow-Armstrong, the top-ranked prospect in the team’s system and the No. 12 prospect in all of baseball according to MLB Pipeline, was added to the 28-man roster on Monday ahead of the team’s game against the Colorado Rockies.

Crow-Armstrong has been heralded as arguably the top-defensive prospect in all of baseball, making highlight-reel catches in center field and showcasing a strong arm and expansive range at the position.

He also has shown he can hit for power and average, with 20 home runs and 82 RBI’s this season in the minor leagues. He also has speed, stealing 37 bases in 107 minor league games.

Crow-Armstrong will not be in the Cubs’ lineup Monday in Denver, but will be available off the bench.

To make room for Crow-Armstrong on the roster, the Cubs optioned outfielder Alex Canario back to Iowa, and designated relief pitcher Anthony Kay for assignment.

Cubs GM Carter Hawkins had hinted earlier in the summer that Crow-Armstrong was being considered for a late-season call-up. The team currently has a 2.5-game lead over the Miami Marlins in the race for a wild card spot in the National League, and trails the Milwaukee Brewers by three games in the National League Central Division race.