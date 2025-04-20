Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs' game vs. Diamondbacks delayed again due to rain

The two teams do have a common off-day on Monday, but the hope remains to get the game in

By James Neveau

The Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks got to start Sunday's game but were quickly interrupted again by rain and lightning.

The game was delayed from its 1:20 p.m. start time, but was halted in the bottom of the first inning when another burst of rain began at the Friendly Confines.

According to the National Weather Service, the showers and storms are expected to clear out of the area roughly around 3 p.m.

The forecast Sunday calls for scattered showers and occasional thunderstorms around the Chicago area, with rain likely persisting at least into the early evening, followed by another round of showers and potentially strong storms late Sunday night.

We will update this story with information on first pitch as it becomes available.

Sunday’s game marks the final time the Cubs and Diamondbacks will play this season. Both teams do have off days on Monday, with Arizona preparing to head back home for a three-game series against Tampa Bay beginning Tuesday and the Cubs getting set for two games at Wrigley Field against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Cubs have captured the season series against the Diamondbacks by virtue of a split of the first four games in Phoenix and by winning the first two games in Chicago, including a 13-11 thriller on Friday that saw the teams combine for a staggering 16 runs in the eighth inning alone.

That inning set the single-inning record for runs scored at Wrigley Field, which first opened all the way back in 1914.

The Cubs then followed up that victory with a dominant 6-2 performance on Saturday, buoyed by back-to-back home runs from Seiya Suzuki and Michael Busch and five innings of one-run ball pitched by the Cubs’ bullpen.

