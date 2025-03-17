Chicago Cubs Opening Day: How to watch the team's first game

The Chicago Cubs are set to kick off their 2025 regular season on Tuesday, playing their Opening Day game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Cubs are trying to get back to the playoffs for the first time since the COVID-shortened 2020 season, while the Dodgers are coming off of a World Series title and some of the biggest free agent splashes in recent memory.

Both teams are also buoyed by stars that hail from Japan, giving Major League Baseball a marquee matchup to showcase in Tokyo.

Here’s how you can catch the action.

When do the Cubs and Dodgers play in Japan?

The two teams will battle on both Tuesday and Wednesday in Japan, with first pitch scheduled for 5:10 a.m. Central time for both games.

Both games will count as home games for the Cubs, according to Major League Baseball.

Where can you watch the games?

According to MLB, both games will be televised nationally. The Tuesday game, the opener for both teams, will air on Fox, while the Wednesday game will air on FS1.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

For fans in the Chicago area, the games will be available on the Cubs’ flagship station, airing on Marquee Sports Network.

Finally, both games will be available on the team’s radio home of 670 the Score.

Who is pitching in the series?

Both the Cubs and Dodgers have superstar Japanese pitchers on their rosters, and they will be showcased in the opening game Tuesday, as Shota Imanaga will toe the rubber for the Cubs and Yoshinobu Yamamoto will pitch for the Dodgers.

Wednesday’s game will feature Roki Sasaki making his MLB debut in his home country, while Justin Steele will take the ball for the Cubs.

What should Cubs fans watch for?

Dodgers star Mookie Betts will not be playing in the series after dealing with an illness that sidelined him for several days. According to manager Dave Roberts, Betts has lost 15 pounds because of the illness, and still needs to regain his health before he can play.

On the Cubs side of things, Nico Hoerner will not be playing in the series as he continues to work back from an injury at the team’s spring training complex in Arizona.

The Cubs could have multiple players make their debuts with the team this week, including highly heralded prospect Matt Shaw, who could start at third base for the North Siders.

Gage Workman, whom the Cubs acquired in the Rule 5 Draft, is also on the team’s 31-man roster for the Tokyo series, and could participate.