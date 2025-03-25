Cam Smith makes history, landing spot on Astros' Opening Day roster

Former Chicago Cubs prospect Cam Smith is going to be making a big leap this season, as he’ll land on the Houston Astros’ Opening Day roster.

Smith has appeared in just 32 minor-league games in his professional career, but it is expected he’ll be the Astros’ Opening Day right fielder in an effort to get his prodigious bat into their lineup.

Smith went 13-for-38 this spring, with four home runs and 11 RBI’s for the Astros. He slashed .342/.419/.711, earning his spot on the big league team with a wild spring training.

His spot on that roster is history-making in a unique way. According to MLB Pipeline, only two position players since the MLB Draft began in 1965 have made the leap to the big leagues with fewer minor league appearances. Pete Incaviglia made the Texas Rangers’ roster without appearing in a single minor league game, and John Olerud appeared in just six minor league games before reaching the Toronto Blue Jays in 1990.

The Astros posted a video of Smith receiving the news that he'd made the team.

Smith was drafted in the first round of the 2024 MLB Draft by the Cubs, who selected him with the 14th overall pick. In 32 games between Single-A and Double-A, Smith hit seven home runs and drove in 24 RBI’s in 134 plate appearances.

He was traded to the Astros as part of the blockbuster deal that landed outfielder Kyle Tucker with the Cubs. Third baseman Isaac Paredes and pitcher Hayden Wesneski were also dealt to Houston in that deal.

For those curious, the Cubs will head to Houston to take on the Astros June 27-29.