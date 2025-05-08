The Chicago Cubs are finally pulling the trigger on calling up their top pitching prospect, as pitcher Cade Horton will soon join the team’s rotation.

According to Des Moines Register reporter Tommy Birch, Horton will be called up by the Cubs and will join the team for their upcoming series against the New York Mets at Citi Field.

Chicago Cubs top pitching prospect Cade Horton is expected to join the team in New York this week.



Jameson Taillon is set to start for the Cubs in the series opener Friday and Matthew Boyd is slotted in Sunday, but Saturday’s spot was open after Shota Imanaga was placed on the injured list with a strained left hamstring.

There had been questions about whether the Cubs would go with Horton or would explore having Chris Flexen make the start in New York, but after Flexen appeared twice in relief against the San Francisco Giants, the door was opened for Horton to make his MLB Debut.

The Cubs’ second-ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline, Horton has had a strong season for the Iowa Cubs, with a 2-1 record and a 1.24 ERA in six starts for the club. He has also struck out 33 batters in 29 innings, bouncing back from an injury that ended his 2024 season early.

The Cubs drafted Horton in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Oklahoma, picking him with the seventh overall selection.

In his minor league career, Horton has an 8-6 record and a 2.79 ERA in 36 starts, with 190 strikeouts and 53 walks in 151.2 innings of work.