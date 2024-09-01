New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo hasn’t appeared in an MLB game since mid-June, but he’s returned to the team just days before what’s sure to be an emotional scene at Chicago’s Wrigley Field.

Rizzo, who won the 2016 World Series as a member of the Cubs, is expected to play at Wrigley for the first time since he was traded prior to the 2021 MLB trade deadline.

Rizzo has played against the Cubs as a member of the Yankees, but those series were played at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees’ first baseman hasn’t appeared in an MLB game since June 16 when he broke his right forearm in a collision with Red Sox pitcher Brennan Bernardino.

He has hit eight home runs and driven in 28 RBI’s this season, slashing .223/.289/.341 on the year.

In 10 seasons with the Cubs, Rizzo hit 242 home runs and drove in 784 RBI’s, picking up four Gold Glove awards and making three All-Star teams. He also played a critical role in the Cubs’ 2016 World Series run, hitting 32 home runs and driving in 109 RBI’s in 155 regular-season games.

He caught the final out of the 2016 World Series at Cleveland’s Progressive Field, ending the Cubs’ 108-year title drought.

Rizzo and the Yankees will arrive at Wrigley for a three-game series beginning Friday, with first pitch set for 1:20 p.m.