White Sox Hope to Win Second Straight Over Astros

Both the Chicago White Sox and the Houston Astros are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Chicago has a 7-11 record at home and a 14-27 record overall. White Sox hitters are batting a collective .238, which ranks seventh in the AL.

Houston is 12-8 on the road and 20-19 overall. Astros hitters are batting a collective .238, which ranks seventh in the AL.

The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi has nine doubles for the White Sox. Luis Robert is 15-for-34 with four doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Mauricio Dubon has a .292 batting average to lead the Astros, and has eight doubles and a triple. Yordan Alvarez is 12-for-38 with three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .241 batting average, 4.95 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Astros: 4-6, .209 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Yasmani Grandal: day-to-day (hamstring), Elvis Andrus: 10-Day IL (oblique), Billy Hamilton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (appendix), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Chas McCormick: day-to-day (back), Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (spine), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (thumb)

