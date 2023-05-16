White Sox' Garrett Crochet Returns to MLB Team

White Sox reinstate reliever Garrett Crochet originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Garrett Crochet is back with the White Sox. The team announced on Tuesday that they returned Crochet from his rehab assignment and reinstated him from the 10-Day IL.

Crochet is a fireballing pitcher and former first-round draft pick who was quickly developing into a high-leverage reliever for the White Sox. But Crochet suffered an injury in Spring Training in 2022, which required Tommy John surgery. Crochet missed the entire 2022 season and hasn’t pitched in an MLB game since Game 4 of the 2021 ALDS.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The White Sox selected Crochet with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 draft, and called him up to the big leagues later that year. He made his major league debut on Sept. 18 and pitched a spotless inning with two strikeouts. In 2021, Crochet’s only full season, he had a 2.82 ERA, 1.270 WHIP and a 65/27 K/BB ratio in 54 games.

The plan was to transform Crochet from a reliever to a starter over his career, like the White Sox did with Chris Sale many years ago. Missing all of last season obviously slowed Crochet’s development, though.

To make room for Crochet, the White Sox optioned Nick Padilla to Triple-A Charlotte. Padilla made one appearance for the White Sox this year and allowed two runs in two innings.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.