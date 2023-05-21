White Sox Bring Up Clint Frazier Before Royals Series Finale

White Sox bring up Clint Frazier before series finale originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Before Sunday's series finale against the Kansas City Royals, the White Sox selected Clint Frazier's contract from Triple-A Charlotte and designated Jake Marisnick for assignment.

Prior to today’s series finale vs. Kansas City, the #WhiteSox selected the contract of outfielder Clint Frazier from Class AAA Charlotte and designated outfielder Jake Marisnick for assignment. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 21, 2023

Frazier, 28, has played 31 games with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights this season. In 108 at-bats, Frazier is slashing .315/.417/.648 with eight home runs and 17 RBIs.

In six major league seasons, Frazier has played in 247 games between the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs. Over those games and 744 at-bats, he holds a career slash line of .238/.329/.427.

During his debut on Sunday, he will fill in right field and bat sixth in the batting order.

The White Sox are going for a series sweep against the Royals today on @NBCSChicago



Pregame Live starts at 12:30 p.m. ⚾@BedfordPark_IL pic.twitter.com/nd2rO0N92X — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) May 21, 2023

On the flip side, the White Sox sent down Jake Marisnick to Triple-A Charlotte, who has played nine games up with the Sox this season. In 30 games this season in the minor leagues, Marisnick holds a .264/.407/.391 slash line.

The White Sox will attempt their first series sweep of the season against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

