Chicago Baseball

Chicago White Sox

White Sox Bring Up Clint Frazier Before Royals Series Finale

By Ryan Taylor

White Sox bring up Clint Frazier before series finale originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Before Sunday's series finale against the Kansas City Royals, the White Sox selected Clint Frazier's contract from Triple-A Charlotte and designated Jake Marisnick for assignment. 

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Frazier, 28, has played 31 games with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights this season. In 108 at-bats, Frazier is slashing .315/.417/.648 with eight home runs and 17 RBIs. 

In six major league seasons, Frazier has played in 247 games between the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs. Over those games and 744 at-bats, he holds a career slash line of .238/.329/.427. 

During his debut on Sunday, he will fill in right field and bat sixth in the batting order. 

On the flip side, the White Sox sent down Jake Marisnick to Triple-A Charlotte, who has played nine games up with the Sox this season. In 30 games this season in the minor leagues, Marisnick holds a .264/.407/.391 slash line. 

The White Sox will attempt their first series sweep of the season against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday. 

Chicago Baseball

Chicago White Sox May 18

Gallagher Gets Key Hit as Cleveland Guardians Beat Chicago White Sox 3-1

Chicago White Sox May 17

White Sox' Davis Martin Undergoes Season-Ending Tommy John Surgery

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Chicago White Sox
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us