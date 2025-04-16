The world-famous Savannah Bananas will be playing in Chicago for the first time this summer, and fans will have an opportunity to catch all the action.

The Bananas, famed for their social media savvy, quirky game rules and massive crowds, will make their first-ever trip to the Windy City as they tour more than a dozen Major League Baseball stadiums, playing to sold-out crowds across the country.

When will they be coming to Chicago? Who will they be playing? How can you watch the game? And what makes “Banana Ball” so darn special?

Here’s a full rundown of the sporting phenomenon.

When will the Bananas be in Chicago?

By the time their tour is completed, the Bananas will have played in a staggering 17 Major League Baseball stadiums, and that trip will include a stop at Chicago’s Rate Field on Friday, Aug. 15 and Saturday, Aug. 16.

Both games are scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Central time.

The team will also have played three games inside of football stadiums, playing at the homes of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans, as well as the home of Clemson’s football team.

Who are they playing?

There are currently five teams that play “Banana Ball,” with the Bananas serving as the originators of the game and the Party Animals serving as their frequent foil.

The Party Animals will be playing a home game against the newly formed Texas Tailgaters in Arkansas that weekend, leaving the Bananas to take on the Firefighters, a team that was formed prior to the 2024 world tour.

Can I get tickets to the games in Chicago?

Unfortunately for fans, access to the ticket lottery has already closed, and a drawing will be held closer to the dates of the game to determine whether those fans will be able to purchase tickets to the games.

Fans can still sign up for updates for next year’s tour on the team’s website, according to the Bananas.

Is there another way to watch the games?

The Bananas have routinely aired games on their YouTube channel and will continue to do so for the remainder of the tour, meaning that fans will be able to watch games on the website.

In a recently announced deal, the Bananas revealed that they will also air a total of 10 games on ESPN this season, with the Aug. 15 game in Chicago the final one that the network will broadcast.

That game will air on ESPN 2, and will start at 7 p.m.

What rules make “Banana Ball” unique?

Technically, “Banana Ball” games can last nine innings, things like teams getting three outs, batters getting four balls and three strikes, and force outs and tag outs are all the same, but there are a ton of wrinkles fans are educated about when they step foot into a Bananas game.

For starters, the winning team isn’t determined by runs, and instead is determined by points. Teams do still try to score runs, but whichever side scores runs in a given inning instead earns a point, and the team with the most points at the end of the game wins.

While games can go nine innings, the real pace of the game is determined by the clock, as games last for two hours.

To keep up that pace, batters can’t step out of the box, they can’t bunt, and there are no mound visits for pitchers.

Batters can also steal first base on wild pitches, and if they “walk,” they actually sprint around the bases as quickly as they can until all nine players on the opposing team have touched the baseball.

Fans can also get involved in the action, as any foul ball caught by a fan is considered an out, and a designated fan can challenge one call on the field per game, shooting a confetti cannon to signal that desire.

Finally, the Bananas have added a new rule known as the “Golden Batter,” which allows a team to sub out a batter at the plate for anyone in their lineup once per game.