Wesneski to Iowa Amid Flurry of Cubs Roster Moves

The Chicago Cubs have made some big roster changes in the aftermath of their series against the Minnesota Twins, including sending relief pitcher Brad Boxberger to the injured list and demoting starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski to Triple-A Iowa.

In corresponding moves, the Cubs have recalled pitcher Jeremiah Estrada from Iowa, and have selected the contract of Nick Burdi, adding him to the team’s 40-man roster.

To make room, the Cubs have placed pitcher Adrian Sampson on the 60-day injured list.

Boxberger was placed on the injured list with a right forearm strain, according to the team. In 17 appearances this season he has posted a 5.52 ERA with a WHIP of 1.50.

In his most recent appearances against the Twins, Boxberger gave up three earned runs, surrendering two walks and three hits in just 0.2 innings of work.

Boxberger signed a one-year deal with the Cubs prior to the 2023 season.

Wesneski won the team’s competition for the fifth spot in the starting rotation, but after a couple of strong outings in a row he experienced a serious setback in his last start Saturday against Minnesota. He pitched five innings, giving up seven earned runs and surrendering four home runs in the contest.

On the season, Wesneski has an ERA of 5.03 and a 2-2 record in eight starts, striking out 28 batters in 39.1 innings.

The move gives the Cubs an extra reliever for their series against the Houston Astros this week, with Kyle Hendricks potentially poised to rejoin the team’s rotation after back-to-back strong starts in Triple-A Iowa.

Estrada has appeared in three games for the Cubs this season, with four innings of scoreless relief. He has surrendered two hits and given up three walks in those appearances, along with six strikeouts.

Burdi has not pitched in the big leagues since 2020, but has a 3.38 ERA in 11 appearances with Triple-A Iowa this season. He has struck out 19 batters and walked five in 10.2 innings of work.

The Cubs will take on the Astros Monday in the first game of a three-game set, with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m.

