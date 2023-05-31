Vanilla Ice is among the headliners for a postgame concert for the White Sox this summer.

As part of the South Side team's "I Love the 90s Tour," the award-nominated rapper known for his hit "Ice Ice Baby" will join "iconic 90s hip-hop artists" Rob Base and Tone Loc for a postgame concert at Guaranteed Rate Field on Aug. 25.

The White Sox are scheduled to take on Oakland at 6:10 p.m. that day.

Tickets for the postgame performance are already available here and the team said "all fans with a ticket to the game are invited to stay for the 75-minute set, weather permitting." The team noted, however, that "space is limited, and ticket prices are subject to change."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Season ticket holders are slated to receive communication about how they can add field passes to tickets already held for the game.