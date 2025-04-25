Start of Cubs-Phillies series delayed due to rain at Wrigley Field

The Chicago Cubs are set to begin a three-game series at home against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday, but the first game will start delayed due to rain in Chicago.

"Due to inclement weather in the area, today's game will start in a delay," Wrigley Field announced on X, formerly Twitter.

The game had previously been scheduled to start at 1:20 p.m. CT.

Chicago has gone 8-5 in home games and 16-10 overall. The Cubs have the top team on-base percentage in MLB play at .346.

Philadelphia is 13-12 overall and 4-8 in road games. The Phillies have the third-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .340.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.