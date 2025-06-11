Pope Leo XIV’s baseball allegiances made huge headlines when he was elected, and now he’s putting his love of the Chicago White Sox on display.

During an event in Rome on Wednesday, the pope traded in his zucchetto for the black and white hat of the White Sox at the Vatican.

The White Sox, of course, were proud to see the pope repping the South Side:

Pope Leo was greeting newlywed couples in Rome on Wednesday when he was snapped wearing a White Sox hat, further cementing his role as one of the most famous Sox fans in the world.

There had initially been confusion over which team Pope Leo rooted for, but his brother John Prevost cleared things up shortly after his election.

“Whoever said Cubs on the radio got it wrong. It’s Sox,” he said.

"Family always knows best, and it sounds like Pope Leo XIV’s lifelong fandom falls a little closer to 35th and Shields," the team said in a statement after that revelation. "Some things are bigger than baseball, but in this case, we’re glad to have a White Sox fan represented at the Vatican. A pinstripe White Sox jersey with his name on it and a hat is already on the way to Rome, and of course, the Pontiff always is welcome at his ballpark."

For their part, the White Sox have paid homage to the pope at Rate Field, creating a mural showing him attending Game 2 of the 2005 World Series, footage that was spotted by eagle eye fans in the weeks after he became the new head of the Catholic Church.

The connection between the pope and the White Sox will again be on display Saturday when the Archdiocese of Chicago hosts a celebration of Pope Leo XIV at Rate Field on the South Side. Limited tickets remain available for the event, and more information can be found on the Archdiocese’s website.