Chicago Cubs outfielders Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker are among the top vote-getters in the National League as MLB All-Star Game balloting continues.

Crow-Armstrong has already racked up more than 1.1 million votes in the balloting thus far, finishing atop the heap among outfielders in the first release this season.

Tucker has the second-most votes among National League outfielders, just ahead of Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández.

Cubs catcher Carson Kelly is in second among National League catchers, with first baseman Michael Busch in third place at that position.

Third baseman Matt Shaw is in fourth place, with Seiya Suzuki in third place among designated hitters.

Under MLB rules, the top two players at each position in the first phase of All-Star voting will advance to the second phase, with the top vote-getter then earning their spot in the starting lineup for the MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta. For outfielders, the top six vote-getters will participate in the second phase of balloting.

Fans can submit up to five ballots per day in the first phase of voting, and will be limited to one vote per day in the second phase, according to MLB.

The first phase of voting will end on June 26, with phase two getting underway Monday, June 30. All-Star Game starters will be unveiled on July 2, with the full rosters published on July 6.