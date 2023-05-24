Palatine Native Mike Tauchman Plays 1st Game at Wrigley Field

Palatine native plays 1st game at Wrigley Field originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Palatine native and Fremd graduate Mike Tauchman, who has played six seasons in the major leagues, had yet to return to Wrigley Field, the field he went to growing up.

Until Tuesday, that is.

"That was the team we rooted for in my house," Tauchman told the Daily Herald. "We'd go (to Cubs games) every once in a while. I probably went to more once I got to high school. We'd go to minor league games when I was a little kid. But yeah, it's always special coming here."

The Cubs signed Tauchman to a minor-league deal in January after he spent the 2022 season playing in the Korean Baseball Organization with the Hanwha Eagles. In 144 games in the KBO, he slashed .289/.366/.430 with 12 home runs, 37 doubles, four triples, and 19 stolen bases.

It wasn't until May 19, however, that the Cubs called up Tauchman after they placed outfielder Cody Bellinger on the injured list with a left knee contusion.

In his Wrigley Field debut, the 32-year-old helped the Cubs to a 7-2 victory over the Mets by hitting a double and scoring a run.

"I'm very fortunate to have gotten to experience a lot and this was one of the things I hadn't gotten to experience yet," Tauchman told the Daily Herald on Tuesday.

