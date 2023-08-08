MLB playoff odds: Here are the Cubs' chance of reaching the playoffs, winning a title

The Chicago Cubs were blown out by the New York Mets on Monday, but they still have a strong chance of making the postseason, according to both projections and to betting odds.

According to PointsBet, the Cubs aren’t near the top of the heap right now in terms of winning a championship, but they are still in the picture, currently sitting at +4000 to hoist the World Series trophy.

The Atlanta Braves are currently the betting favorites at +310, with the Los Angeles Dodgers (+450), Texas Rangers (+700) and Tampa Bay Rays (+750) close behind.

The one thing those four teams have in common? The Cubs have beaten them in series this season. To be fair, the Dodgers did win three-of-four at Wrigley Field shortly thereafter to take the season series from the Cubs.

Cubs fans can still take heart in the fact that the St. Louis Cardinals currently have odds of +80,000 to win the World Series.

In terms of chances of making the playoffs, projections are still leaning in the Cubs’ favor, but represent a dip from Monday. PECOTA projections from Baseball Prospectus have the Cubs at a 53.5% chance of making the playoffs following Monday’s loss, with a 34.1% chance of winning the division.

The Milwaukee Brewers are the favorites at 56.7%, according to PECOTA.

FanGraphs isn’t quite as bullish on the Cubs, giving them a 45.9% chance of making the playoffs and a 25.9% chance of winning the division.

Currently, the Cubs sit 2.5 games behind the Brewers in the Central, and are a game behind the Cincinnati Reds in the battle for the National League’s third wild card spot.