MLB Opening Day looms as baseball season finally arrives

While MLB Opening Day technically took place in Japan last week, the rest of the league will get their first taste of regular season action this week.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are already off to a 2-0 start thanks to a sweep of the Chicago Cubs, and they’ll be honored at Dodger Stadium for their 2024 World Series title later this week.

Elsewhere, famous faces will make their debuts in new places, including Juan Soto with the New York Mets and Garrett Crochet with the Boston Red Sox, and several of the game’s youngest stars will take the bump for the first time, including Paul Skenes and Tarik Skubal.

Here are some of the games to keep an eye on Thursday on Opening Day.

Brewers at Yankees – 2 p.m. CDT

The first regular season game in the United States will start at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, as the Yankees will host the Milwaukee Brewers in a battle of 2024 playoff teams.

The Yankees brought in some new faces to bolster their lineup this spring, with Paul Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger both aiming to help them get over the hump after they lost the 2024 World Series.

Red Sox at Rangers – 3:05 p.m. CDT

Crochet is set to take the hill against the 2023 champions in Arlington, with Nathan Eovaldi facing a team he spent parts of five seasons with during the prime of his career.

Alex Bregman, who signed a three-year deal with the Red Sox after a successful run with the Astros, will also make his Boston debut.

Angels at White Sox – 3:10 p.m. CDT

The White Sox are hoping to turn things around after an historic 2024 season that saw them lose an MLB-record 121 games.

They’ll send Sean Burke to the mound to face Yusei Kikuchi, who joined the Angels after splitting last season between the Blue Jays and Astros.

Pirates at Marlins – 3:10 p.m. CDT

Paul Skenes, who won NL Rookie of the Year after an 11-3 season with a 1.96 ERA, is scheduled to make the start for Pittsburgh as they head to South Beach to take on the Marlins.

Guardians at Royals – 3:10 p.m. CDT

The Royals and Guardians both reached the MLB postseason in 2024, with Stephen Vogt earning AL Manager of the Year honors for the Guardians.

Bobby Witt Jr. will look to follow a sterling 2024 season, where he hit 32 home runs, drove in 108 RBI’s and slashed .332/.389/.588, posting a 9.4 WAR.

Mets at Astros – 3:10 p.m. CDT

The Mets are hoping to take a big step forward this season as they’ll have Juan Soto making his debut down in Houston.

The Astros meanwhile look significantly different, with Bregman heading to the Red Sox and Kyle Tucker being traded to the Chicago Cubs.

Tigers at Dodgers – 6 p.m. CDT

The Tigers and Dodgers will get a primetime game on national TV, as Los Angeles’ World Series championship celebration will air on ESPN.

What’s more, Blake Snell will make his debut with the Dodgers after signing a free agent deal in LA, but he’ll be opposed by 2024 American League Cy Young Award-winner Tarik Skubal and the Tigers, who are vying for a second-straight postseason berth.

Cubs at Diamondbacks – 9:10 p.m. CDT

The 0-2 Cubs will look to bounce back after an unsuccessful trip to Japan, and they’ll send Justin Steele to the mound for his second start of the young season.

The Diamondbacks will counter with Zac Gallen, with Arizona hoping to keep pace in a loaded National League West. Corbin Burnes, the biggest acquisition the team made in the offseason, isn’t expected to pitch against the Cubs, but could make his Arizona debut against the Yankees next week.

Who isn’t playing on Opening Day?

Just two teams won’t be on the field Thursday, but they’ll get things going on Friday as the Colorado Rockies visit the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Rays will play their home games at Tampa’s George Steinbrenner Field, spring training home of the Yankees, after Hurricane Milton heavily damaged Tropicana Field.