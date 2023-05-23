Luis Robert Leaves White Sox Game With Injury

Luis Robert leaves White Sox game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. was forced to leave Tuesday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians due to an injury, the team said.

According to the White Sox, Robert was suffering from right hip tightness, and left the game after the eighth inning.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

He was replaced by Romy Gonzalez in center field.

The White Sox say Robert is day-to-day, and no further information was available on his health.

Before leaving the game, Robert went 2-for-4 in the game, raising his batting average to .273 on the season. He has 13 home runs on the season along with 29 RBI’s, and an OPS of .886.

The White Sox will wrap up their series with the Guardians in a rubber match Wednesday afternoon before heading to Detroit for a four-game series against the Tigers.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.