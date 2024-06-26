Justin Steele pays tribute to Kyle Hendricks on important day for Cubs pitcher

Chicago Cubs pitcher Kyle Hendricks hit a milestone in his baseball career on Wednesday, and his teammate Justin Steele paid tribute to one of the most important Cubs players of the last decade.

On Wednesday, Hendricks officially hit 10 years of MLB service time, just one day after pitching for the Cubs against the San Francisco Giants.

Steele posted a note on Twitter praising Hendricks as one of the “greatest teammates” he’s played with.

“One of the greats,” he said. “Not just on the field but most importantly in the locker room. One of the greatest teammates I’ve had the pleasure of having. And I know everyone that’s played with him would say the same. Congratulations Kyle, and also thank you for everything.”

Hendricks has had a distinguished career with the Cubs, including a remarkable 2016 season where he went 16-8 with a 2.13 ERA. He finished third in National League Cy Young voting that season, and played pivotal roles in the Cubs’ Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series and in starting Game 7 of the World Series against Cleveland.

In 261 total appearances with the Cubs, Hendricks has a 94-74 record with a 3.61 ERA.

The 10-year milestone is important for two reasons. The first is that Hendricks is now eligible for a lifetime pension from Major League Baseball, and the other is that he has now secured “10-and-5” rights, which means he has total veto power over any trade.

Hendricks’ contract with the Cubs does not have a no-trade clause, but now that he’s spent 10 years in Major League Baseball and five years with the Cubs, he has the power to veto any swap the team would involve him in.

Hendricks’ contract will expire at season’s end.