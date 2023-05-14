Cubs, Twins Set to Square Off in Series Rubber Match

Cubs hope to bounce back vs. high-flying Twins originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Minnesota Twins and Chicago Cubs meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Minnesota has a 13-8 record at home and a 22-18 record overall. The Twins have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .393.

Chicago is 19-20 overall and 8-9 on the road. The Cubs are 18-4 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 16 extra base hits (seven doubles, a triple and eight home runs). Carlos Correa is 8-for-43 with four doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 12 home runs while slugging .607. Ian Happ is 13-for-36 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .190 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Cubs: 4-6, .250 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Twins: Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (arm), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (oblique strain), Kenta Maeda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Gilberto Celestino: 60-Day IL (thumb), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Nico Hoerner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Adrian Sampson: 15-Day IL (right meniscus), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

