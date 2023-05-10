Cubs Activate Yan Gomes, Send Miguel Amaya to Minors

Cubs activate Yan Gomes, send Amaya to minors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Cubs have made a roster move Wednesday, activating catcher Yan Gomes from the seven-day concussion list and optioning catcher Miguel Amaya to Triple-A Iowa.

Gomes was removed from a May 1 game against the Washington Nationals after he was struck in the head by a bat while playing catcher for the North Siders.

In 19 games, he’s gone 20-for-68 with five home runs and 13 RBI’s, posting a slash line of .294/.310/.529 in a total of 71 plate appearances.

Amaya started the season with the Double-A Tennessee Smokies, with four home runs and eight RBI’s to his credit in 13 games. He also collected five doubles in 44 at-bats, with an on-base percentage of .411.

With the Cubs, Amaya appeared in six games, going 3-for-13 with two RBI’s. He posted an OBP of .313 in those contests.

Even though he’s now been sent back to the minors, he’ll get a promotion as he heads down to Des Moines, where he will likely get a good number of starts behind the plate for one of the International League’s best offenses.

As for Gomes, he will be back in the lineup and batting eighth for the Cubs when they take on the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field Wednesday. Justin Steele will aim to help the Cubs avoid the sweep when he takes the ball at 6:40 p.m.

