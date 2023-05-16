Alvarez, McCormick Each Have 2 Hits, Astros Beat Cubs 7-3

Cubs losing streak hits four with 7-3 loss to Astros originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez had two hits and drove in two runs and Chas McCormick added two hits and made a nifty grab in the Houston Astros’ 7-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night.

Justin Steele (6-1) hadn’t given up more than three runs in a game this season before the Astros jumped on him for four runs in the fourth inning for a 5-1 lead.

The Astros had four of their season-high six doubles in that inning en route to their third consecutive victory.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Steele allowed five hits and five runs with eight strikeouts in six innings.

Alex Bregman was hit on the foot by a pitch to start the fourth before scoring on a double by Alvarez to put Houston up 2-1. Kyle Tucker followed with a double that scored Alvarez.

There were two outs in the inning when an RBI double by Corey Julks pushed the lead to 4-1. The fourth double of the inning came next on a line drive by McCormick to make it 5-1.

HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez had two hits and drove in two runs and Chas McCormick added two hits and made a nifty grab in the Houston Astros’ 7-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday night.

Justin Steele (6-1) hadn’t given up more than three runs in a game this season before the Astros jumped on him for four runs in the fourth inning for a 5-1 lead.

The Astros had four of their season-high six doubles in that inning en route to their third consecutive victory.

Steele allowed five hits and five runs with eight strikeouts in six innings.

Alex Bregman was hit on the foot by a pitch to start the fourth before scoring on a double by Alvarez to put Houston up 2-1. Kyle Tucker followed with a double that scored Alvarez.

There were two outs in the inning when an RBI double by Corey Julks pushed the lead to 4-1. The fourth double of the inning came next on a line drive by McCormick to make it 5-1.

Right-hander Nick Burdi, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Iowa on Monday, made his first major league appearance since Aug. 3, 2020, when he came in for the Cubs in the seventh.

Burdi, whose career has been plagued by injuries, walked Martín Maldonado with one out before a double by Dubón. A sacrifice fly by Bregman scored Maldonado and an RBI single by Alvarez left Houston up 7-1.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: Manager David Ross said Bellinger is day to day but likely won’t return until Friday. “Talking to trainers and stuff, all good news today,” Ross said. “Just a little bit sore.”

Astros: 2B Jose Altuve, who has been out all season after fracturing his thumb in the World Baseball Classic, went 0 for 5 as he continued his rehabilitation with Double-A Corpus Christi Tuesday night after playing three games this weekend for Triple-A Sugar Land.

UP NEXT

Chicago’s Drew Smyly (4-1, 3.05 ERA) opposes RHP J.P. France (1-0, 0.77) when the series wraps up Wednesday night.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.