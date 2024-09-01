Brew Crew! Social media reacts to newest Milwaukee Brewers player being named ‘Brewer'

He was born to be a Brewer.

Brewer Hicklen made his debut with the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, becoming the first player in franchise history to share a name with the team. So, there's now a Brewer named Brewer.

Hicklen, who reportedly was named Brewer after the maiden name of his great-great-grandmother, got the start in right field and hit fifth in the lineup.

It's perfect 🤌



(he also has a 20-40 season in AAA btw) https://t.co/gskKanvRn3 pic.twitter.com/pp8Jz8bvbP — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 1, 2024

The 28-year-old from Alabama was recalled from Triple-A Nashville prior to the game, making his first major league appearance since 2022 with the Kansas City Royals. Hicklen was drafted by the Royals in 2017, playing in four games with team.

Hicklen signed a minor league contract with the Brewers in 2023 and was hitting .247 with 21 homers, 68 RBIs and 42 steals in 105 games.

He went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts for the first-place Brewers, but became one of the few players in Major League Baseball history whose first name matched the nickname of the team he played for -- joining other players named Red, Angel and Jay.

An unofficially comprehensive list of players to have the same name as the nickname of the team they appeared in a game for:



Red Ames

Red Barrett

Red Dooion

Red Ehret

Red Killefer

Red Lucas

Red Lutz

Red Nelson

Angel Moreno

Brewer Hicklen

Jay Jackson — Curt Hogg (@CyrtHogg) September 1, 2024

Social media reacted to Milwaukee's newest Brewer.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Brewer Hicklen was born to be a Milwaukee Brewer — Logan Graf (@Grafski) September 1, 2024

There is now a baseball player named Brewer Hicklen and you'll never guess which team he plays for... pic.twitter.com/sENDdL70W5 — Pete Nemerovski (@PNemerovski) September 1, 2024

A player named Brewer Hicklen being on the Milwaukee Brewers is quite fitting 😝 — Danielle (@daniyrselfclean) September 1, 2024

#brewerhicklen's first name should be on back of his jersey, especially considering that he's first-ever Brewer (first & last name) in #Brewers history. There is precedent (Vida Blue with #Athletics & #SFGiants). #NumbersMLB https://t.co/3RLr1GxSMK — Cary Moy aka Gnat X (@UTZAAKE) September 1, 2024