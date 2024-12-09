Landing star free agents in Major League Baseball comes at a hefty price.

Dominican slugger Juan Soto became the latest star to sign a megadeal, doing so with the New York Mets on a reported 15-year, $765 million deal, the largest contract for any player in the history of professional sports.

But such contracts can pay off. The Los Angeles Dodgers have multiple players on the list of biggest free agency deals, with a 2024 World Series title serving as an immediate reward for their significant investments.

So, which players received the largest MLB free agency contracts of all time? Here's what to know:

Who is the most expensive MLB free agent signing of all time?

Soto is at the top of the list for most expensive MLB free agent signings of all time.

The 26-year-old takes the spot previously held by Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani. The Japanese sensation set the previous record last offseason when he took his talents across L.A. on a 10-year, $700 million deal in 2024, with $680 million being deferred.

Biggest MLB free agency deals of all time

Here's the ranking of the richest free agent deals in MLB history sorted by total value, with figures via MLB.com:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

1. Juan Soto, New York Mets: 15 years, $765 million (2025-2039)

2. Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers: 10 years, $700 million (2024-2033)

3. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees: 9 years, $360 million (2023-31)

4. Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies: 13 years, $330 million (2019-31)

T-5. Corey Seager, Texas Rangers: 10 years, $325 million (2022-31)

T-5. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Los Angeles Dodgers: 12 years, $325 million (2024-2035)

7. Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees: 9 years, $324 million (2020-28)

T-8. Manny Machado, San Diego Padres: 10 years, $300 million (2019-28)

T-8. Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies: 11 years, $300 million (2023-33)

10. Xander Bogaerts, San Diego Padres: 11 years, $280 million (2023-33)

Where did Juan Soto sign in free agency?

Soto, the biggest name in 2024-25 free agency, left the New York Yankees to join the Mets on a reported 15-year deal worth $765 million.

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani caps off historic season by winning 2024 NL MVP, while Yankees slugger Aaron Judge wins the AL MVP unanimously.