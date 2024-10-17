The top 40 players who could hit MLB free agency this offseason

A wild winter could be in store for Major League Baseball.
While four clubs are still competing in the playoffs for the 2024 World Series title, the start of free agency is nearing. And the offseason could see several stars change teams.
New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto, Baltimore Orioles ace Corbin Burnes and Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman are just a few of several big names set to hit the open market.
There are also players like Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, San Francisco Giants ace Blake Snell and Chicago Cubs slugger Cody Bellinger whose contracts could allow them to become free agents this winter.
So, when will hot stove season officially begin? And who are the best players who could be available? Here's what to know about MLB free agency:
When does MLB free agency start?
Players scheduled to hit free agency will officially become free agents the day after the World Series ends. At that time, teams are able to re-sign their departing free agents.
But players can't sign with a new club until 5 p.m. ET five days after the World Series ends.
When is the MLB option deadline?
The exercising of a player, club or mutual option must occur within five days following the conclusion of the World Series.
What is a qualifying offer in MLB?
Teams have five days after the World Series to extend qualifying offers to their departing free agents. A team can only extend a qualifying offer to a player who hasn't received one before and spent the entire 2024 season on its roster.
The qualifying offer is a one-year deal with a value equal to the mean salary of MLB's 125 highest-paid players. This year's qualifying offer is worth $21.05 million.
Should a player reject the qualifying offer and then sign with a new club in free agency, the team who lost the free agent will receive a compensatory draft pick. A club that signs a rival player who rejected a qualifying offer is subject to the loss of at least one draft pick.
Who are the best 2025 MLB free agents?
Here's a look at the top 40 players who could hit free agency (listed alphabetically by last name, all contract details via Spotrac):
Willy Adames, SS, Milwaukee Brewers
- Age: 29
- 2024 salary: $12.3 million
- 2024 stats: 161 games played, .251/.331/.462 slash line, 32 home runs, 112 RBIs
- Status: Free agent
Pete Alonso, 1B, New York Mets
- Age: 29 (turns 30 in December)
- 2024 salary: $20.5 million
- 2024 stats: 162 games played, .240/.329/.459 slash line, 34 home runs, 88 RBIs
- Status: Free agent
Cody Bellinger, OF/1B, Chicago Cubs
- Age: 29
- 2024 salary: $27.5 million
- 2024 stats: 130 games played, .266/.325/.426 slash line, 18 home runs, 78 RBIs
- Status: Can opt out of two years, $52.5 million remaining on deal
Shane Bieber, RHP, Cleveland Guardians
- Age: 29
- 2024 salary: $13.1 million
- 2024 stats: 2 starts, 12 innings pitched, 0.00 ERA, 20 strikeouts, 1 walk (underwent Tommy John surgery in April)
- Status: Free agent
Alex Bregman, 3B, Houston Astros
- Age: 30
- 2024 salary: $28.5 million
- 2024 stats: 145 games played, .260/.315/.453 slash line, 26 home runs, 75 RBIs
- Status: Free agent
Corbin Burnes, RHP, Baltimore Orioles
- Age: 29 (turns 30 in October)
- 2024 salary: $15.6 million
- 2024 stats: 32 starts, 194.1 innings pitched, 2.92 ERA, 181 strikeouts, 48 walks
- Status: Free agent
Gerrit Cole, RHP, New York Yankees
- Age: 34
- 2024 salary: $36 million
- 2024 stats: 17 starts, 95 innings pitched, 3.41 ERA, 99 strikeouts, 29 walks
- Status: Can opt out of four years, $144 million remaining on deal
Nathan Eovaldi, RHP, Texas Rangers
- Age: 34
- 2024 salary: $19 million
- 2024 stats: 29 starts, 170.2 innings pitched, 3.80 ERA, 166 strikeouts, 42 walks
- Status: Player option for one year, $20 million
Jack Flaherty, RHP, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Age: 29
- 2024 salary: $14 million
- 2024 stats: 28 starts, 162 innings pitched, 3.17 ERA, 194 strikeouts, 38 walks
- Status: Free agent
Max Fried, LHP, Atlanta Braves
- Age: 30
- 2024 salary: $15 million
- 2024 stats: 29 starts, 174.1 innings pitched, 3.25 ERA, 166 strikeouts, 57 walks
- Status: Free agent
Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, St. Louis Cardinals
- Age: 37
- 2024 salary: $26 million
- 2024 stats: 154 games played, .245/.302/.414 slash line, 22 home runs, 65 RBIs
- Status: Free agent
Randal Grichuk, OF, Arizona Diamondbacks
- Age: 33
- 2024 salary: $1.5 million
- 2024 stats: 106 games played, .291/.348/.528 slash line, 12 home runs, 46 RBIs
- Status: Mutual option for one year, $6 million
Teoscar Hernández, OF, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Age: 32
- 2024 salary: $23.5 million
- 2024 stats: 154 games played, .272/.339/.501 slash line, 33 home runs, 99 RBIs
- Status: Free agent
Jeff Hoffman, RHP, Philadelphia Phillies
- Age: 31
- 2024 salary: $2.2 million
- 2024 stats: 68 appearances, 66.1 innings pitched, 2.17 ERA, 10 saves, 89 strikeouts, 16 walks
- Status: Free agent
Clay Holmes, RHP, New York Yankees
- Age: 31
- 2024 salary: $6 million
- 2024 stats: 67 appearances, 63 innings pitched, 3.14 ERA, 30 saves, 68 strikeouts, 22 walks
- Status: Free agent
Rhys Hoskins, 1B, Milwaukee Brewers
- Age: 31
- 2024 salary: $12 million
- 2024 stats: 131 games played, .214/.303/.419 slash line, 26 home runs, 82 RBIs
- Status: Can opt out of two years, $22 million remaining on deal ($18 million for 2024, $18 million mutual option for 2025)
Merrill Kelly, RHP, Arizona Diamondbacks
- Age: 36
- 2024 salary: $8 million
- 2024 stats: 13 starts, 73.2 innings pitched, 4.03 ERA, 63 strikeouts, 19 walks
- Status: Club option for one year, $7 million
Yusei Kikuchi, RHP, Houston Astros
- Age: 33
- 2024 salary: $10 million
- 2024 stats: 32 starts, 175.2 innings pitched, 4.05 ERA, 206 strikeouts, 44 walks
- Status: Free agent
Ha-Seong Kim, INF, San Diego Padres
- Age: 29
- 2024 salary: $7 million
- 2024 stats: 121 games played, .233/.330/.370 slash line, 11 home runs, 47 RBIs, 22 steals
- Status: Mutual option for one year, $7 million
Brandon Lowe, 2B, Tampa Bay Rays
- Age: 30
- 2024 salary: $8.8 million
- 2024 stats: 107 games played, .244/.311/.473 slash line, 21 home runs, 58 RBIs
- Status: Club option for one, $10.5 million
Sean Manaea, LHP, New York Mets
- Age: 32
- 2024 salary: $14.5 million
- 2024 stats: 32 starts, 181.2 innings pitched, 3.47 ERA, 184 strikeouts, 63 walks
- Status: Player option for one year, $13.5 million
Nick Martinez, RHP, Cincinnati Reds
- Age: 34
- 2024 salary: $14 million
- 2024 stats: 42 appearances (16 starts), 142.1 innings pitched, 3.10 ERA, 116 strikeouts, 18 walks
- Status: Player option for one year, $12 million
Yoán Moncada, 3B, Chicago White Sox
- Age: 29
- 2024 salary: $24 million
- 2024 stats: 12 games played, .275/.356/.400 slash line (missed most of season with adductor strain)
- Status: Club option for one year, $25 million
Tyler O’Neill, OF, Boston Red Sox
- Age: 29
- 2024 salary: $5.9 million
- 2024 stats: 113 games played, .241/.336/.511 slash line, 31 home runs, 61 RBIs
- Status: Free agent
Marcell Ozuna, OF, Atlanta Braves
- Age: 33 (turns 34 in November)
- 2024 salary: $16 million
- 2024 stats: 162 games played, .302/.378/.546 slash line, 39 home runs, 104 RBIs
- Status: Club option for one year, $16 million
Joc Pederson, OF, Arizona Diamondbacks
- Age: 32
- 2024 salary: $9.5 million
- 2024 stats: 132 games played, .275/.393/.515 slash line, 23 home runs, 64 RBIs
- Status: Mutual option for one year, $14 million
Freddy Peralta, RHP, Milwaukee Brewers
- Age: 28
- 2024 salary: $5.5 million
- 2024 stats: 32 starts, 173.2 innings pitched, 3.68 ERA, 200 strikeouts, 68 walks
- Status: Club option for one year, $8 million
Jurickson Profar, INF/OF, San Diego Padres
- Age: 31
- 2024 salary: $2.5 million
- 2024 stats: 158 games played, .280/.380/.459 slash line, 24 home runs, 85 RBIs
- Status: Free agent
José Quintana, LHP, New York Mets
- Age: 35
- 2024 salary: $13 million
- 2024 stats: 31 starts, 170.1 innings pitched, 3.75 ERA, 135 strikeouts, 63 walks
- Status: Free agent
Anthony Santander, OF, Baltimore Orioles
- Age: 29 (turns 30 in October)
- 2024 salary: $11.7 million
- 2024 stats: 155 games played, .235/.308/.506 slash line, 44 home runs, 102 RBIs
- Status: Free agent
Max Scherzer, RHP, Texas Rangers
- Age: 40
- 2024 salary: $43.3 million
- 2024 stats: 9 starts, 43.1 innings pitched, 3.95 ERA, 40 strikeouts, 10 walks
- Status: Free agent
Tanner Scott, LHP, San Diego Padres
- Age: 30
- 2024 salary: $5.7 million
- 2024 stats: 72 appearances, 72 innings pitched, 1.75 ERA, 22 saves, 84 strikeouts, 36 walks
- Status: Free agent
Luis Severino, RHP, New York Mets
- Age: 30
- 2024 salary: $14.3 million
- 2024 stats: 31 starts, 182 innings pitched, 3.91 ERA, 161 strikeouts, 60 walks
- Status: Free agent
Blake Snell, LHP, San Francisco Giants
- Age: 31 (turns 32 in December)
- 2024 salary: $32 million
- 2024 stats: 20 starts, 104 innings pitched, 3.12 ERA, 145 strikeouts, 44 walks
- Status: Player option for one year, $30 million
Juan Soto, OF, New York Yankees
- Age: 25 (turns 26 in October)
- 2024 salary: $31 million
- 2024 stats: 157 games played, .288/.419/.569 slash line, 41 home runs, 109 RBIs
- Status: Free agent
Eugenio Suárez, 3B, Arizona Diamondbacks
- Age: 33
- 2024 salary: $11 million
- 2024 stats: 158 games played, .256/.319/.469 slash line, 30 home runs, 101 RBIs
- Status: Club option for one year, $15 million
Gleyber Torres, 2B/SS, New York Yankees
- Age: 27 (turns 28 in December)
- 2024 salary: $14.2 million
- 2024 stats: 154 games played, .257/.330/.378 slash line, 15 home runs, 63 RBIs
- Status: Free agent
Justin Verlander, RHP, Houston Astros
- Age: 41
- 2024 salary: $43.3 million
- 2024 stats: 17 starts, 90.1 innings pitched, 5.48 ERA, 74 strikeouts, 27 walks
- Status: Free agent
Michael Wacha, RHP, Kansas City Royals
- Age: 33
- 2024 salary: $16.5 million
- 2024 stats: 29 starts, 166.2 innings pitched, 3.35 ERA, 145 strikeouts, 45 walks
- Status: Player option for one year, $16 million
Christian Walker, 1B, Arizona Diamondbacks
- Age: 33
- 2024 salary: $10.9 million
- 2024 stats: 130 games played, .251/.335/.468 slash line, 26 home runs, 84 RBIs
- Status: Free agent