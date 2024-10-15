MLB

Here is a full list of the 2024 Gold Glove Award finalists

By Julia Elbaba

Gold Glove Awards
(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

As the MLB season draws to a close, the finalists for this year's Rawlings Gold Glove Awards have been revealed. 

On Nov. 3, one player from each position across both leagues will be honored with this prestigious accolade — a tradition that has celebrated excellence since 1957.

The annual award is given to players who have exceptional individual performances at each fielding position in both the American League and National League.

Managers and coaches from each league cast their votes to decide the winners, incorporating metrics from the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR) Defensive Index, which accounts for 25% of the total vote. Notably, managers and coaches are not allowed to vote for their own players. Utility player awards are exclusively decided by the sabermetric and other statistics. 

Here we take a look at all the finalists for the 2024 Gold Glove Awards:

American League

Pitcher
Griffin Canning, Angels
Seth Lugo, Royals
Cole Ragans, Royals

Catcher
Freddy Fermin, Royals
Cal Raleigh, Mariners
Jake Rogers, Tigers

First base
Nathaniel Lowe, Rangers
Ryan Mountcastle, Orioles
Carlos Santana, Twins

Second base
Andrés Giménez, Guardians
Nicky Lopez, White Sox
Marcus Semien, Rangers

Third base
Alex Bregman, Astros
Ernie Clement, Blue Jays
José Ramírez, Guardians

Shortstop
Brayan Rocchio, Guardians
Anthony Volpe, Yankees
Bobby Witt Jr., Royals

Left field
Colton Cowser, Orioles
Steven Kwan, Guardians
Alex Verdugo, Yankees

Center field
Jarren Duran, Red Sox
Jake Meyers, Astros
Daulton Varsho, Blue Jays

Right field
Wilyer Abreu, Red Sox
Jo Adell, Angels
Juan Soto, Yankees

Utility
Willi Castro, Twins
Mauricio Dubón, Astros
Dylan Moore, Mariners

National League

Pitcher
Chris Sale, Braves
Luis Severino, Mets
Zack Wheeler, Phillies

Catcher
Patrick Bailey, Giants
Gabriel Moreno, D-backs
Will Smith, Dodgers

First base
Bryce Harper, Phillies
Matt Olson, Braves
Christian Walker, D-backs

Second base
Ketel Marte, D-backs
Bryson Stott, Phillies
Brice Turang, Brewers

Third base
Nolan Arenado, Cardinals
Matt Chapman, Giants
Ryan McMahon, Rockies

Shortstop
Dansby Swanson, Cubs
Ezequiel Tovar, Rockies
Masyn Winn, Cardinals

Left field
Lourdes Gurriel Jr., D-backs
Ian Happ, Cubs
Brandon Marsh, Phillies

Center field
Brenton Doyle, Rockies
Blake Perkins, Brewers
Jacob Young, Nationals

Right field
Sal Frelick, Brewers
Jake McCarthy, D-backs
Mike Yastrzemski, Giants

Utility
Brendan Donovan, Cardinals
Kiké Hernández, Dodgers
Jared Triolo, Pirates

