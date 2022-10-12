MLB Twitter confused by duck-goose hybrid interrupting Padres-Dodgers game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a…duck? Or is it a goose?

That was the question on top of MLB fans’ minds after a greater white-fronted goose interrupted Game 2 of the San Diego Padres-Los Angeles Dodgers NLDS showdown.

what the duck



📺: FS1 and the FOX Sports App pic.twitter.com/8IqbJyh4IC — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 13, 2022

During the bottom of the eighth inning with the Padres leading the Dodgers 5-3 with two outs, the goose plopped itself onto the field at Dodger Stadium, much to the confusion of spectators watching it unfold live and on television.

Here are some of the best reactions from MLB Twitter:

There's a duck just chillin' in shallow right-center AND THEY'RE JUST GONNA PLAY ON. — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) October 13, 2022

duck, goose, RALLY BIRD?! idek anymore.... kinda just blown away by the situation 😅 — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) October 13, 2022

Duck being a goose pic.twitter.com/E6nOnh0x1i — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) October 13, 2022

“duck” is a funnier word than “goose” so it’s a duck — eduardo ﾒ𝟶 (@mookieplscook) October 13, 2022

The Dodgers are 1-for-1 with a duck on the field. — Dodger Insider (@DodgerInsider) October 13, 2022

The sellout crowd is thoroughly entertained by a duck that quietly sat and watched from the outfield, flew away from the groundskeepers trying to grab it, before finally giving up and succumbing with the crowd booing, — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 13, 2022

Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux got a hit right after the situation, so maybe it was just a rallying goose all along.

Here’s a clip of the grounds crew removing the goose from the outfield:

Removal of the goose: pic.twitter.com/r2JwoGIIL6 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 13, 2022

In the end, the Padres held off the Dodgers 5-3 to knot up the series at 1-1 with Game 3 headed to Petco Park on Friday. The real question is: Will the goose return?