MLB Trade Deadline: Brewers Send Josh Hader to Padres

The best reliever in the NL Central over the last five seasons is headed west.

The Brewers are trading All-Star closer Josh Hader to the Padres, according to multiple reports, including ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The return on Josh Hader to Milwaukee is significant: left-handed closer Taylor Rogers, lefty pitching prospect Robert Gasser, outfielder Esteury Ruiz and right-hander Dinelson Lamet, sources tell ESPN. Hader will be a free agent after the 2023 season. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 1, 2022

Hader, who's been in trade rumors in recent offseasons, earned his fourth All-Star nod this season for the division-leading Brewers.

His numbers have dipped since last month's series against the Cubs in Milwaukee. Through July 3, he had a 1.05 ERA in 27 appearances, converting 25 of 26 save chances.

He allowed runs in consecutive appearances against the Cubs on July 4 and 6, and since July 4 has a 14.04 ERA in 10 appearances.

He ends his Brewers tenure with a 1.97 ERA in 33 appearances against the Cubs, striking out 77 in 45 2/3 innings.