MLB Trade Deadline 2022: All-Star Reliever Jorge López Shipped to Twins

The Orioles will receive four pitchers in return and additional prospects

By Steve Coulter

The Minnesota Twins have made a big splash seven hours before the 2022 MLB trade deadline.

Hoping to extend its one-game lead in the AL Central, Minnesota has acquired All-Star reliever Jorge López from the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for four pitching prospects.

The players heading to Baltimore in the trade deadline deal are LHP Cade Povich, RHP Yennier Cano, RHP Juan Nuñez and LHP Juan Rojas.

López, who has also pitched for the Brewers and Royals, projects to compete for saves in the Twins' bullpen during the final two months of the 2022 MLB season. He was a starting pitcher before finding a role as the closer in Baltimore this season -- a position that earned him his first All-Star honor.

He has a career ERA of 5.53 along with 349 career strikeouts.

In 2022, López has recorded 19 saves and posted a 1.68 ERA. He has 54 strikeouts on the season and a 4-6 record.

