Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson Joins Robert Kraft in Owner's Box for Patriots-Dolphins Game

The boxer took in the Patriots' season opener with the team owner

By Max Molski

Mike Tyson joins Robert Kraft in owner’s box for Patriots-Dolphins game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Robert Kraft is known to have some familiar faces by his side when watching Patriots games. Along with his son, Jonathan, celebrities like Jon Bon Jovi and Mark Wahlberg have been known the share a suite next to the Patriots owner.

On Sunday, Kraft took in the Patriots’ season opener against the Dolphins with another famous, more surprising guest: Mike Tyson.

The heavyweight champion was seen sitting next to Kraft – and his son – at Hard Rock Stadium during the third quarter:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Fans had some thoughts about the owner’s box pairing:

Sports

Bears Punter Trenton Gill Hit With Bizarre Penalty in Opening Home Game

Justin Fields, Bears' Teammates Celebrate Rainy Win With Stylish Slide

Kraft’s Patriots were down 17-0 at halftime of Sunday’s season opener. If things keep up, Kraft might need to start inquiring about a potential contract for Tyson.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Mike TysonNFLNew England PatriotsMiami Dolphins
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us