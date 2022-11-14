Mike Tyson was arguably one of the most fierce and competitive boxers of his generation.

Pound for pound, he went toe-to-toe with the best of the best in the ring. Years after being involved in one the biggest boxing rivalries ever with heavyweight fighter Evander Holyfield, the two icons are making up their differences with a business collaboration with their new TYSON 2.0 “Holy Ears” cannabis edibles.

It’s the time of the y(ear) that brings people together. 👂🏾🥊 Shop the Delta 8 Holy Ears collection at https://t.co/ktPFTTl2rL now! @itstyson20 @holyfield pic.twitter.com/ZESidPvVAf — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) November 14, 2022

"From Mike Bites to Holy Ears, now cannabis fans around the world can experience the same wellness benefits that plant-based products have brought me,” TYSON 2.0 Co-Founder Mike Tyson says. “It's a privilege to reunite with my former opponent and now long-time friend, and turn years of fights and knockouts into a partnership that can make a positive impact and heal people.”

The edible, which comes in an assortment of flavors, pays homage to a wild moment that occurred in their June 1997 fight in which Tyson actually bit a chunk of Holyfield’s ear off in Las Vegas, NV. The fight was rightfully stopped and resulted in Tyson being disqualified for his actions. Nonetheless, more than 20 years later after that night, it’s a unique moment to see the two set their differences apart and come together as business partners.

“Mike and I have a long history of competition and respect for one another. And that night changed both of our lives,” Holyfield said in a statement. “Back then, we didn’t realize that even as power athletes, we were also in a lot of pain. Now, nearly 20 years later, we have the opportunity to share the medicine we really needed throughout our careers.”

Mike Tyson has been pretty open and an advocate of the positive effects cannabis products has helped with his pain and injuries after retirement. Now it looks like Holyfield is ready to step into that same ring with Tyson once again to introduce this joint product and his own line which is set to come out in 2023.