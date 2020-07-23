Mike Tyson Announces Return to the Ring for Bout With Roy Jones Jr.

"Iron Mike" is back.

Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson announced Thursday that he will take on fellow boxer Roy Jones Jr. for an exhibition fight on Sept. 12.

Tyson's bout against four-division World Champion Jones will take place at the Dignity Health Sports Arena in Carson and has been sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission, according to a news release.

The three-hour event, titled "Frontline Battle," will air live on pay-per-view and on the social video platform Triller.

Tyson, 54, holds the record as the youngest boxer to win a heavyweight title at age 20. He has not fought professionally in 15 years.

Still, he remained busy. Last year he joined the Professional Fighters League as host of his own series, “Mike Tyson’s New Fight Game: The PFL.” He famously had a scene-stealing stint in the movie “The Hangover,” voiced himself in an animated show on the Cartoon Network and even starred in a one-man show on Broadway. He also hosted a podcast and founded his own cannabis company.

Jones Jr., 51, last appeared professionally in the ring on Feb. 8, 2018, when he defeated Scott Sigmon by decision.

Tyson's return to the ring will also help launch his new Legends Only League, a sports venture that will feature not only boxers, but athletes of all sports.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to create, build, and honor athletes,” said Tyson. “All athletes live to follow their dreams and fight for excellence. It’s something that is inherent in each of us and that drive never goes away. Legends Only League will support athletes in their individual sports, creating some of the most epic competitions, products and live events in the world.”