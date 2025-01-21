Sports

Chicago Fire

Midfielder Jonathan Bamba moves to MLS's Chicago Fire from Celta Vigo

MADRID, SPAIN – JANUARY 16: Jonathan Bamba of RC Celta runs with the ball during the Copa del Rey Round of 16 match between Real Madrid and Celta de Vigo at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on January 16, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Winger Jonathan Bamba was acquired by Major League Soccer's Chicago Fire from Spanish club Celta Viga on Tuesday and agreed to a three-year contract that includes a team option for 2028.

The 28-year-old, a member of Ivory Coast's team that won last year's Africa Cup of Nations, will be a designated player whose compensation and acquisition cost exceed the $743,750 salary budget charge maximum.

Bamba has played for Saint-Etienne (2015-18), Paris FC (2016), Sint-Truiden (2016), Angers (2016), Lille (2018-23) and Celta.

Chicago is entering its first season under former U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter.

Chicago Fire
